Race in America

Nonprofit founder connects communities to build bridges and safe spaces

Lighthouse Silicon Valley hosts passport series to get people to show up as they are to talk, listen and build networks.

By Christine Ni, Velena Jones and Alex Bozovic

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talking and listening, sometimes, that’s the hardest thing for people to do when trying to understand each other. In our continuing series, “Race in America: the Conversation,” conversations are necessary to build bridges and community.

In Silicon Valley, one man has a different approach to get people to show up just as they are.

For more information, visit lighthousesv.org.

Velena Jones explains more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Race in America
