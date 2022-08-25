2022 US Open: How to watch, draws, who's playing, who's favored to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The lone American Grand Slam is set to return to New York, and US Open fans around the globe are anticipating an intense two weeks of tennis.
The last major of the year is known for its blue and green hardcourts and features the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.
The 2021 US Open crowned two singles champions. Emma Raducanu captured the championship on the women’s side after she won 10 straight matches from qualifying, while Daniil Medvedev won the men’s tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.
Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, will not be competing in the 2022 event due to his vaccination status. The men’s draw will also lack No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who has been out with an ankle injury, and the 17th-ranked Reilly Opelka.
The women’s draw, meanwhile, will be highlighted by 23-time Grand Slam champion and six-time US Open winner, the legendary Serena Williams, who announced she will be retiring sometime after the tournament. She will play No. 80 Danka Kovinic.
Draws have been revealed, but the days and times of each match are still to be announced.
Let’s get into it. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 US Open:
When and where is the 2022 US Open?
The 2022 US Open main draw will take place on Monday, Aug. 29, and extend through Sunday, Sept. 11. The qualifying begins Tuesday, Aug. 23, and runs through Friday, Aug. 26.
The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
How can I watch the 2022 US Open?
The 2022 U.S. Open will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPN2.
You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.
The tournament schedule is here, with individual match times for the first round on Monday and Tuesday to come.
What is the 2022 US Open draw?
The full women’s draw is available here. The top four seeds are Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.
The full men’s draw is available here. The top four seeds are Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsisipas.
How much does the 2022 US Open winner get?
The total compensation for this year's Grand Slam will be $60 million for the first time in tournament's history, surpassing last year's total of $57.5 million.
Additionally, the singles winners will be receiving a hefty check worth $2.6 million, an increase from last year's $2.5 million.
Here is the prize money for men and women in singles:
Place
Prize Money
Champion
$2.6 million
Runner-Up
$1.3 million
Semifinalist
$705,000
Quarterfinalist
$445,000
Fourth Round
$278,000
Third Round
$188,000
Second Round
$121,000
First Round
$80,000
Who is favored to win the men’s 2022 US Open?
Here are the latest odds for the men’s 2022 U.S. Open title, according to our partner, PointsBet:
- Daniil Medvedev, +225
- Rafael Nadal, +350
- Carlos Alcaraz, +500
- Nick Kyrgios, +850
- Stefanos Tsitspas, +1200
- Jannik Sinner, +1600
- Taylor Fritz, +1800
- Matteo Berrettini, +2800
- Felix Auger Aliassime, +3300
- Cameron Norrie, +3300
- Borna Coric, +3300
Who is favored to win the women’s 2022 US Open?
Here are PointsBet’s latest odds for the women’s 2022 U.S. Open title:
- Iga Swiatek, +350
- Simona Halep, +750
- Coco Gauff, +1200
- Aryna Sabalenka, +1800
- Elena Rybakina, +1800
- Carolina Garcia, +1800
- Naomi Osaka, +2000
- Emma Raducanu, +2000
- Ons Jabeur, +2200
- Bianca Andreescu, +2800
- Belinda Bencic, +2800
- Jessica Pegula, +2800
- Beatriz Haddad Maia, +2800
- Karolina Pliskova, +3000
- Madison Keys, +3000
