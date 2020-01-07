49ers

49ers Paint End Zone Red for Levi’s Stadium Playoff Game vs. Vikings

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

NBC Bay Area

The 49ers are preparing for Saturday's NFC divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings. 

In addition to the optimism of defensive end Dee Ford returning, the team is getting some confidence in the creative side as well. The end zones will be painted red.

During the regular season, the team keeps it the grass green color, but for the playoffs, it's all red.

If that doesn't get you excited enough, 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice can lend a hand in getting you ready in the latest hype video he narrated for the 49ers.

They're ready.

