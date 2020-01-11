Watch 49ers’ Nick Bosa celebrate wildly after injury scare vs. Vikings

Nick Bosa gave 49ers fans a real scare early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Vikings.

Then the rookie edge rusher gave those same fans a jolt of energy.

With the 49ers leading 27-10, Bosa sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for force a fourth down. But after the play, he appeared to be hurt and stayed on the field for a few moments.

Bosa is a beast 💪

It looked as if the 49ers had suffered a big blow to their Super Bowl hopes.

But Bosa rose from the dead and celebrated the entire way to the sideline.

Bosa jumping back up hyped is everything 😂

It appears as if Bosa just had the wind knocked out of him. He re-entered the game on the next drive.

The 49ers dodged a serious bullet.