49ers

Watch 49ers’ Nick Bosa celebrate wildly after injury scare vs. Vikings

By Ali Thanawalla

Jan 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) interacts with the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings in a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Nick Bosa gave 49ers fans a real scare early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Vikings.

Then the rookie edge rusher gave those same fans a jolt of energy.

With the 49ers leading 27-10, Bosa sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for force a fourth down. But after the play, he appeared to be hurt and stayed on the field for a few moments.

It looked as if the 49ers had suffered a big blow to their Super Bowl hopes.

But Bosa rose from the dead and celebrated the entire way to the sideline.

It appears as if Bosa just had the wind knocked out of him. He re-entered the game on the next drive.

The 49ers dodged a serious bullet.

Copyright CSNBY - CSN BAY

This article tagged under:

49ers
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us