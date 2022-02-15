Team USA Hockey

Slovakia Defeats U.S. in Shootout to Advance to Semifinals in Men's Hockey

By Marsha Green

Slovakia has defeated the United States 3-2 to advance to the semifinals in men's hockey.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal of the game for Slovakia but the first period ended knotted after Team USA's Nick Abruzzese scored late in the first followed by a quick go-ahead goal by Sam Hentges in the second to give Team USA a 2-1 lead.

The U.S had many opportunities to put the game away in the third after multiple power plays saw way too many missed shots -- the U.S. was outshot 36-35 and went 0-for-4. Slovakia, though, would not go down without a fight, tying up the game in the third to head into overtime 2-2.

With no scored goals in overtime, the U.S. and Slovakia headed to a shootout where Team USA was unable to put the puck past Rybar in five attempts, and Peter Cehlarik scored in round 4.

The U.S. was also eliminated via the shootout against the Czech Republic during the 2018 Olympic quarterfinals in PyeongChang.

