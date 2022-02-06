Germany's Johannes Ludwig Wins Gold in Men's Luge Final

Another country has earned its first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Germany.

Johannes Ludwig won gold in the men's luge singles with a 57.191-second time in the final run. He narrowly edged Austria's Wolfgang Kindl, who set a 57.238-second pace just before Ludwig's final run. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy claimed the silver with a 57.420-second run.

The German luger was dominant from start to finish in singles competition. He topped the speed charts after all fours runs, including setting the course record with his combined times from the first two heats.

The 35-year-old Ludwig won bronze in men's singles and gold in team relay at the 2018 Games, as he now has a trio of Olympic medals. He could add a fourth in the team relay later this week.

Three Americans qualified for the fourth and final run -- Chris Mazdzer, Tucker West and Jonathan Gustafson. Mazdzer was the best of the bunch, finishing eighth after winning silver in singles at the 2018 Olympics. West and Gustafson placed 13th and 19th, respectively.