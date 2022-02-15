Top Moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Pictures Published February 15, 2022 Published February 15, 2022 Missed the games? Here's a round up of the top moments in pictures. MORE PHOTOS Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesShaun White of Team United States tears up after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. White competed in five Winter Olympic Games and had announced Beijing 2022 will be the last one of his career. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty ImagesJulia Marino of Team USA, left, and Australia's Tess Coady, right, tackles Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand in celebration after Synnott won her country its first gold medal at a Winter Olympics for Snowboard Slopestyle Final, Genting Snow Park, Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China. Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesSilver medallist Julia Marino of Team USA celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony on day two of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/APTeam USA's Jaelin Kauf competes in the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China. Kauf would bring home the US' second silver and second medal with her performance. Alexander Mysyakin/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesKamila Valieva of the ROC became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics during her single skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing, China. Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty ImagesZhu Yi of China reacts after the figure skating team event at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 7, 2022. Yi, who is American-born, fell several times and failed to land a jump during her Olympic debut for Team China, sparking backlash on Chinese social media. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom, disqualifying her from the event, on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty ImagesIce dancers and real-life couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA share a kiss during the Free Dance event of the Figure Skating Team Competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Team USA won silver. Karen Chen of Team United States reacts after finishing her performance during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China. Chen finished fourth, helping the United States secure its silver medal. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesEileen Gu, of China, reacts after winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China. Team USA's Nathan Chen competes in the Men's Single Skating Short Program of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 8, 2022. The 22-year-old took the top spot in the men’s short program with a score of 113.97, the highest ever mark for a short program. Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesRyan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on day five of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Robert F. BukatyA team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, Beijing. "Today I went out on the fifth gate," an upset Shiffrin said in a post-event interview. "Makes me second-guess, like, the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing, and slalom, and racing mentality." Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesColby Stevenson of United States performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing, China. He hit a switch double cork 1800 during the men's big air final, scoring 91.25 for silver. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty ImagesFrom left: Team USA's Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld and Ashley Caldwell wins gold for mixed team aerials during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, Beijing, Feb. 10, 2022. Jeff Roberson/APNathan Chen, of the United States, smiles after completing his routine in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022. Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesChloe Kim of United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Cross Qualification on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Matt SlocumUnited States' Kenny Agostino (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a Preliminary Round Men's Hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing, China. Team USA won the game, taking down medal-contender Canada 4-2 in the matchup. Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesLindsey Jacobellis of Team United States (L) and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States (R) celebrate winning the gold medal during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Big Final on day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty ImagesKaillie Humphries (right) of Team USA celebrates her gold medal with teammate and silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor after the Women's Monobob event at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Both won the first-ever gold and silver medals for the event. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesGold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty ImagesChina's Eileen Gu (right) hugs winner Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud after the Freestyle Skiing Women's Freeski Slopestyle final run during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 15, 2022. Gu's silver comes after winning the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics. David Ramos/Getty ImagesSu Yiming of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's Snowboard Big Air final on day 11 of the Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China. AP Photo/Sue OgrockiTeam United States, led by Casey Dawson, with Emery Lehman center and Ethan Cepuran, compete during the speedskating men's team pursuit semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty ImagesTeam ROC (L), Team Norway (C) and Team USA (R) celebrate during the venue ceremony for the men's speed skating team pursuit event on Feb. 15, 2022. Team USA won bronze. AP Photo/Mark SchiefelbeinFrancesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in the 2-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing District of Beijing. Team Germany won gold, silver and bronze. Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesKamila Valieva of Team ROC skates during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022. Valieva placed first and advanced to the free skate finals after being allowed to compete in the midst of her controversial doping scandal. Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesGold medallist Alexander Hall of Team United States reacts during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesKamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts to her score with choreographer Daniil Gleikhengau, right, and coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, after the Women's Free Skate event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. The controversial figure skater was a heavy favorite for gold, but dropped to fourth after a program riddled with falls and stumbles. Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesKamila Valieva of Team ROC falls during the Women's Free Skate at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. The controversial figure skater was a heavy favorite for gold, but dropped to fourth after a program riddled with falls and stumbles. Elana Meyers Taylor, right, and Sylvia Hoffman celebrate their bronze medal win for 2-woman bobsled at the finish, Feb. 19, 2022, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Their bronze medal win made Meyers Taylor the most decorated Black Winter Olympian at five medals. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates winning silver during the Women's Cross-Country Skiing 30k Mass Start Free on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 20, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Luca BrunoMikaela Shiffrin of the United States leaves the finish area after placing fourth in the Mixed Team Parallel skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, Chiina. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty ImagesTeam USA's Paula Moltzan (2ndR), USA's Tommy Ford (R), USA's Mikaela Shiffrin (L) and USA's River Radamus react after the Mixed Team Parallel bronze final during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 20, 2022.