Top Moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Pictures

Missed the games? Here's a round up of the top moments in pictures.

MORE PHOTOS

Shaun White of Team United States tears up after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. White competed in five Winter Olympic Games and had announced Beijing 2022 will be the last one of his career.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Shaun White of Team United States tears up after finishing fourth during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final at the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. White competed in five Winter Olympic Games and had announced Beijing 2022 will be the last one of his career.
Gold medal winner Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand, silver medal winner Julia Marino of the United States and bronze medal winner Tess Coady of Australia celebrates after the Snowboard Slopestyle Final for women at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China.
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Julia Marino of Team USA, left, and Australia's Tess Coady, right, tackles Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand in celebration after Synnott won her country its first gold medal at a Winter Olympics for Snowboard Slopestyle Final, Genting Snow Park, Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China.
Silver medallist Julia Marino of Team USA celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony on day two of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Silver medallist Julia Marino of Team USA celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony on day two of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
United States Jaelin Kauf competes in the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China. Kauf would bring home the US' second silver and second medal with her performance.
Lee Jin-man/AP
Team USA's Jaelin Kauf competes in the women's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park, Feb. 6, 2022, Zhangjiakou, China. Kauf would bring home the US' second silver and second medal with her performance.
Kamila Valieva of the ROC became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics during her single skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Alexander Mysyakin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Kamila Valieva of the ROC became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics during her single skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Zhu Yi of China reacts after the figure skating team event
Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty Images
Zhu Yi of China reacts after the figure skating team event at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 7, 2022. Yi, who is American-born, fell several times and failed to land a jump during her Olympic debut for Team China, sparking backlash on Chinese social media.
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts after not finishing her run during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States crashes during the Women's Giant Slalom, disqualifying her from the event, on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 7, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Ice dancers and real-life couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA share a kiss during the free dance event of the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images
Ice dancers and real-life couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA share a kiss during the Free Dance event of the Figure Skating Team Competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Team USA won silver.
Karen Chen 2022 Winter Olympics
Karen Chen of Team United States reacts after finishing her performance during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China. Chen finished fourth, helping the United States secure its silver medal.
Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Eileen Gu, of China, reacts after winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Nathan Chen mouth open arm out to the right
Team USA's Nathan Chen competes in the Men's Single Skating Short Program of the Figure Skating event during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on Feb. 8, 2022. The 22-year-old took the top spot in the men’s short program with a score of 113.97, the highest ever mark for a short program.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on day five of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States reacts crossing the finish line to win the gold medal during the Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final on day five of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, Beijing. "Today I went out on the fifth gate," an upset Shiffrin said in a post-event interview. "Makes me second-guess, like, the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing, and slalom, and racing mentality."
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Colby Stevenson of United States performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing, China. He hit a switch double cork 1800 during the men's big air final, scoring 91.25 for silver.
From left: Team USA's Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld and Ashley Caldwell wins the gold medal on mixed team aerials during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, Beijing, Feb. 10, 2022.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Team USA's Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld and Ashley Caldwell wins gold for mixed team aerials during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, Beijing, Feb. 10, 2022.
Nathan Chen smiles after completing his routine
Jeff Roberson/AP
Nathan Chen, of the United States, smiles after completing his routine in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H&S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 10, 2022.
Chloe Kim of United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Cross Qualification on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Chloe Kim of United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Cross Qualification on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
United States' Kenny Agostino (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing.
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
United States' Kenny Agostino (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a Preliminary Round Men's Hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing, China. Team USA won the game, taking down medal-contender Canada 4-2 in the matchup.
Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States (L) and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States (R) celebrate winning the gold medal during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Big Final on day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States (L) and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States (R) celebrate winning the gold medal during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Big Final on day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kaillie Humphries (right) of the USA celebrates her gold medal with silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor after the Women's Monobob event at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Kaillie Humphries (right) of Team USA celebrates her gold medal with teammate and silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor after the Women's Monobob event at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Both won the first-ever gold and silver medals for the event.
Gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Monobob heat 4 on day 10 of 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
China's Eileen Gu (R) hugs winner Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud after the Freestyle Skiing Women's Freeski Slopestyle final run during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 15, 2022.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
China's Eileen Gu (right) hugs winner Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud after the Freestyle Skiing Women's Freeski Slopestyle final run during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 15, 2022. Gu's silver comes after winning the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Yiming Su of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's Snowboard Big Air final on day 11 of the Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Su Yiming of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal during the Men's Snowboard Big Air final on day 11 of the Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Team United States, led by Casey Dawson, with Emery Lehman center and Ethan Cepuran, compete during the speedskating men's team pursuit semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Team United States, led by Casey Dawson, with Emery Lehman center and Ethan Cepuran, compete during the speedskating men's team pursuit semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Team ROC (L), Team Norway (C) and Team USA (R) celebrate during the venue ceremony for the men's speed skating team pursuit event
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
Team ROC (L), Team Norway (C) and Team USA (R) celebrate during the venue ceremony for the men's speed skating team pursuit event on Feb. 15, 2022. Team USA won bronze.
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in the 2-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in the 2-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing District of Beijing. Team Germany won gold, silver and bronze.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC skates during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022. Valieva placed first and advanced to the free skate finals after being allowed to compete in the midst of her controversial doping scandal.
Gold medallist Alexander Hall of Team United States reacts during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Gold medallist Alexander Hall of Team United States reacts during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts to her score with choreographer Daniil Gleikhengau, right, and coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, after the Women's Free Skate event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC reacts to her score with choreographer Daniil Gleikhengau, right, and coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, after the Women's Free Skate event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. The controversial figure skater was a heavy favorite for gold, but dropped to fourth after a program riddled with falls and stumbles.
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC falls during the Women's Free Skate at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Kamila Valieva of Team ROC falls during the Women's Free Skate at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. The controversial figure skater was a heavy favorite for gold, but dropped to fourth after a program riddled with falls and stumbles.
Elana Meyers Taylor, right, and Sylvia Hoffman celebrate their bronze medal win for 2-woman bobsled at the finish, Feb. 19, 2022, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Their bronze medal win made Meyers Taylor the most decorated Black Winter Olympian at five medals.
Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates winning silver during the Women's Cross-Country Skiing 30k Mass Start Free on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 20, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates winning silver during the Women's Cross-Country Skiing 30k Mass Start Free on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at The National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Feb. 20, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States leaves the finish area after placing fourth in the Mixed Team Parallel skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, Chiina.
Team USA's Paula Moltzan (2ndR), USA's Tommy Ford (R), USA's Mikaela Shiffrin (L) and USA's River Radamus react after the Mixed Team Parallel bronze final during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 20, 2022.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Paula Moltzan (2ndR), USA's Tommy Ford (R), USA's Mikaela Shiffrin (L) and USA's River Radamus react after the Mixed Team Parallel bronze final during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 20, 2022.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us