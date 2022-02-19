Vincent Zhou made his return to the Olympic ice in the figure skating exhibition gala on Saturday night.
The American figure skater opened the event by skating to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."
Zhou was forced to withdraw from the men's individual event after testing positive for COVID-19.
Fellow American Nathan Chen went on to win the men's singles.
The 21-year-old Zhou did secure his first career Olympic medal earlier in the Games when the United States won silver in the team event. Zhou placed third in the free skate with a score of 171.44, giving the United States eight team points.