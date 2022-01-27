Ex-Shark Evander Kane agrees to Oilers contract, avoids NHL discipline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a controversial exit from the Sharks, Evander Kane has found a new home in the NHL. The winger has agreed to terms with the Edmonton Oilers, Kane's agent Dan Milstein tweeted Thursday.

Official: Evander Kane Agrees to contract terms with Edmonton Oilers for the rest of 2021-2022 season. Will travel to Edmonton this evening. Will wear jersey #91. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/4NitLkIcLF — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) January 27, 2022

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the terms of the deal, citing sources.

Details on terms agreed to between #Oilers and Evander Kane ⬇️ https://t.co/7WLXYUTVkL — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 27, 2022

Kane is expected to earn $1 million over the remainder of the season, Seravalli reported.

The 30-year-old had his contract terminated by the Sharks after he violated the AHL's COVID-19 protocol and breached his NHL player contract according to an official statement. The violation reportedly centered around Kane traveling over the U.S./Canada border to Vancouver while still in COVID-19 protocol.

The NHL announced that it could not find sufficient evidence that Kane "knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."

The NHL clears Evander Kane in COVID protocol investigation, saying "there was insufficient evidence to conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel." @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/3WNZNLPT9Q — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 27, 2022

Kane began the season with a 21-game suspension related to his reported use of a false COVID-19 vaccination card. After his suspension, he was assigned to the Barracuda and played five games before going on the COVID-19 list in late December.

The Sharks formally released Kane on Jan. 9, although the NHLPA filed a grievance on Kane's behalf over the situation.

Edmonton is four points behind the Sharks for fifth place in the Pacific Division, and it remains to be seen how Kane fits into the team's lines if he indeed signs a contract. Oilers star Connor McDavid was asked about Kane potentially joining the club earlier this month, and recognized the talent of the former first-round draft pick.

"Truthfully, I don't think that's a bridge we really need to cross until something is more official," McDavid said. "Right now it's all speculation. Obviously Evander is an amazing player and he's had lots of success over the last couple of years and whatever else is going on, it's not something I look into much."

Kane could make his return to SAP Center with the Oilers on Feb. 14 when Edmonton takes on the Sharks. ​