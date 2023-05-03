How to Watch Game 2 of Warriors-Lakers Playoff Series

How to watch Game 2 of Warriors-Lakers series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors had to dig themselves out of a 2-0 series hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Now, they're in danger of facing the same challenge in Round 2.

The visiting Lakers defeated Golden State in Game 1 of the highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal showdown. Los Angeles' 117-112 victory was powered by a dominant Anthony Davis performance that included 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Los Angeles outscored Golden State by 26 in the paint and by 20 at the free throw line. Despite that, the Warriors still had a chance to tie the game late. Golden State used a 14-0 charge to even the score with under two minutes remaining. But the Warriors missed their final four shots -- with the penultimate one being a deep (and controversial) 3-pointer from Jordan Poole that would have tied it up.

So, will the Dubs bounce back to even up the series? Or will the Lakers head back to Hollywood with a 2-0 series lead? Here's how to watch Game 2:

When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2?

The Warriors-Lakers series continues on Thursday, May 4.

What time does Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 start?

Game 2 from Chase Center is set for 6 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 on?

ESPN will air Warriors-Lakers Game 2.

How to stream Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 online

Fans can also stream the game on the ESPN app and on ESPN.com.

NBC Sports Bay Area will have pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. PT with Warriors Pregame Live. After the final buzzer, come back to NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors Postgame Live followed by Dubs Talk Live.