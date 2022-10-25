Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.

Klay and Book have been going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/uX37UsKCrH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022

Thompson continued jawing with Booker and received his second technical foul and subsequent ejection just one minute later.

Klay has been ejected from the game 😬 pic.twitter.com/oqN2WyB7Uq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2022

The ejection was the first of Thompson's career and came at an inopportune time against one of the Western Conference's best teams.

Thompson's absence certainly will be felt, with the Warriors down by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter.