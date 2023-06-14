Over 27,000 Oakland A's fans show for ‘reverse boycott'

The fight for the A’s is on with fans louder than ever as the team faced the Tampa Bay Rays and a “reverse boycott” Tuesday.

There was a total of 27,759 fans in the stands, all with the same message: stay in Oakland and sell the team.

“I hope either Mr. Fisher decides to sell the team on his own or the team puts pressure on him to sell the team,” said fan Matt Melamen.

“It's just been so hurtful to the whole town how things have gone down the last five years, with all the promises of a new ball park,” said fan Heide Miller.

A’s fans have been calling for this “reverse boycott” for weeks following criticism they had abandoned the team.

“I think the ownership needs to tune in to what's happening in Oakland,” said fan Laura Vonwaldburg.

Also boycotting Tuesday night was Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

“I know that MLB wants a more diverse fan base, well look at Oakland, we are one of the most diverse cities in the nation and so today really represents the spirit of Oakland and what we're going to do, we're going to fight for the Oakland A’s,” said Thao.

The A’s didn’t respond to the “reverse boycott” but they did announce on Twitter they’d be donating all of Tuesday's funds to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Public Education Fund.

Meanwhile in Nevada, there was a legislative battle to make the team’s move official.

Like the mayor, many of the fans out Tuesday are following what's happening there and hoping for a strikeout.

“Guess what? Our legislature passed three different legislations too and where are we at with the Oakland A’s right? They haven’t built a stadium yet,” said Thao.

"I was hoping for Las Vegas to strike out the deal, it passed the Senate we’ll see what the assembly does,” said fan Julian Sanchez.

The fans in Oakland are hoping their message scores them a home run and a permanent MLB team.

The crowd: 27,759. The energy: Electric. The result: The 7th straight win for the red hot Oakland @Athletics on the night of the #OAKtogether “reverse boycott.” A big win for the A’s; maybe a bigger win for fans looking to be heard. They chanted #SellTheTeam after the final out. pic.twitter.com/QGO4OvIZhr — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) June 14, 2023

The stands are full. The concourse is crowded. And the banjo guy showed up. The #OAKtogether reverse boycott has the Coliseum buzzing with energy, amid chants of #SellTheTeam. pic.twitter.com/X7wKuedxhu — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) June 14, 2023