‘Rooted in Oakland' sign coming off the Coliseum

The “Rooted in Oakland” sign at the Coliseum started coming down Monday, a painful reminder that the A’s are trying to leave Oakland.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger was overhead as a worker peeled off the sign piece by piece.

The A's are currently in the process of trying to move to Las Vegas. That could happen as early as 2028.

However, the 2024 season will still be played at the Coliseum.

Other workers were apparently preparing the ballpark for Opening Day, which is on March 28.