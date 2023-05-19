Giants Observations: Mitch Haniger Provides Spark in Win Over Marlins

What we learned as Giants beat Marlins, win fourth straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- For about six weeks, the Giants looked ready to ride home runs and strikeouts through a maddeningly inconsistent season. That has changed in a hurry, and on Friday the new approach led to a win against one of the game's most dominant pitchers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants rode small-ball to a 4-3 win over Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. They have hit just one homer this week, but have took all four games at Oracle Park.

San Francisco trailed by a run heading into the bottom of the sixth, a deficit that at times over the last couple of years has felt insurmountable against Alcantara. But the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner paid for a bad mental and physical mistake.

With a runner on, Thairo Estrada hit a slow tapper in front of the mound that was going to go for an infield single given his speed. Alcantara tried to throw him out at first and winged a missile down the right field line, allowing both runners to reach scoring position.

The Giants had just seven sacrifice flies in their first 43 games, but J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto went back-to-back, driving two-strike pitches deep enough that both runners scored. Casey Schmitt extended the lead to a pair by driving a fastball into left for an RBI single, the third run in the inning off Alcantara.

Meet Mitch

It's been a rough start in orange and black for Mitch Haniger, who entered the night with a .185 average. But Gabe Kapler keeps running him out there in an everyday role and that paid off in a tough right-on-right matchup.

With Michael Conforto on first and two outs in the fourth, Haniger drove a sinker to the track in left. Conforto raced home from first and scored just ahead of the throw, giving the Giants an early lead. The extra-base hit was just the second of the month for Haniger. He later added a single.

Can't Keep The Pace

Anthony DeSclafani was right there with Alcantara early on, but the end came quickly in the top of the sixth. The right-hander had allowed just three hits to that point, but Jorge Soler drew a leadoff walk and raced to third when Luis Arraez yanked a double into the corner for his third hit. After a flyout, DeSclafani left a sinker at the letters and Bryan De La Cruz smoked it into Triples Alley. Both runners scored.

That was DeSclafani's 84th and final pitch. He was charged with two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts in his 5 1/3 innings.

The First Of Many

Patrick Bailey's big league debut did end up coming Friday night, even though he wasn't in the starting lineup. Wilmer Flores pinch-hit for Blake Sabol in the bottom of the sixth after the Marlins brought in a lefty reliever, so Bailey took over behind the plate in the top of the seventh. He immediately showed one of his best traits, framing a third strike for John Brebbia:

MLB debuts are always special 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wVidE15KpA — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 20, 2023

Bailey, the organization's first-round pick in 2020, is expected to make his first start on Saturday and catch Logan Webb.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast