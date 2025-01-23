Draymond left astonished by Pippen's wild claim about Jordan

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen recently said he’d be more than fine without his legendary Chicago Bulls counterpart Michael Jordan.

"I still get my six,” Pippen told PBD Podcast host Patrick Bet-David on Friday when asked how many titles he would have won on a different team than Jordan (h/t Fadeaway World’s Vishwesha Kumar). “Three, three, I thought you knew. … [Jordan] may be somewhere with LeBron [James], two, three, somewhere. I feel like I'm going to get my six."

Warriors veteran Draymond Green heard about Pippen’s claim and wasn’t feeling it.

“What’s wrong with Scottie, man?” Green said on his “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” podcast. “Somebody got to check on Scottie, man. I grew up watching those [Bulls] teams. I’m a big Scottie fan.

“I don’t know what Scottie [is] going through, but I send my love, because [when] you start making comments like Scottie has been lately, people start to remember you for those comments and not necessarily for being Scottie Pippen. And I don’t like that.”

Green believes Pippen, a six-time NBA champion with Jordan and the Bulls, is above belittling one of the greatest players of all time and instead should try hashing things out with His Airness.

Green is onto something.

Pippen’s résumé is too elite for him to be lashing out toward Jordan on a podcast. Besides his rings and Hall of Fame induction, Pippen made seven All-Star games, 10 All-defensive teams, seven All-NBA teams and the prestigious NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

In this case, the Golden State icon is as critical of Pippen as he is concerned for him. Green doesn’t want the one-time Chicago star to be remembered for regretful things he said rather than the jaw-dropping memories he provided on the court.

“People try to downplay who you are and what you’ve done because of the comments you made, and I just don’t want to see people doing that to Scottie, because Scottie is, for damn sure, Scottie,” Green said. “I just want to make sure Scottie [is] good, because saying stuff like that … it seems like it’s coming from a place of pain.

“He feels like MJ maybe hasn’t shown him the type of love that he ultimately thinks MJ should show, and he’s like outwardly looking for that and saying things to downplay it … I feel like he’s crying out. Somebody get MJ and Scottie together.”

Pippen and Jordan’s rocky relationship has been well-documented over the years. Green, while shifting between chuckles and seriousness with Davis, recalled Pippen mentioning that he and Jordan have never sat down for dinner -- a fact that unsettled Green.

“I’m not saying I’m Scottie Pippen. But what I am saying is … if somewhere down the line 20 years from now I want to have dinner with Steph Curry, I will hope that I can have dinner with Steph Curry,” Green said.

“With all that you go through with somebody … to go on those journeys and not be able to sit down and have dinner, I feel like that’s Scottie’s outcry.”

