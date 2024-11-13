Kyrie shares hopeful message for Klay ahead of Mavs-Warriors

Kyrie Irving had a hopeful message for his teammate Klay Thompson as the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Warriors in San Francisco.

Speaking to the media before Tuesday’s big-time tilt at Chase Center, Irving explained his thoughts on the matchup with Thompson’s former team.

“I’m excited for him,” Irving told reporters. “I want him to be present as much as possible. To really receive the love and the flowers that he deserves. He put in a lot of hard work here, a lot of sacrifice for this organization. So, it’s only right that we support him and show him a lot of love and get ready to compete on the court. It’s going to be one of those games.”

This will be the first time Thompson sits on the visitors bench in San Francisco in what promises to be an emotionally charged game.

After 11 seasons with the Warriors, the two sides parted ways over the summer after contract extension talks broke down. The breakup was particularly difficult for Steph Curry and Draymond Green, as the trio had led Golden State to unprecedented success during their time together.

Between Thompson, Irving and Luka Dončić, the Mavericks now feature three of the premiere scorers in the league and will be a tough out for any team. Considering Dallas rode its offensive brilliance to the NBA Finals last season, many around the league expect the team to be a contender once again.

Golden State seemingly has not skipped a beat, adding a host of veterans during the offseason and racing out to an 8-2 start this season. Between excellent long-range shooting and lockdown defense, the Warriors have put themselves in contention in a rugged Western Conference.

The Warriors have planned some special tributes for the occasion, in what promises to be a tightly contested and emotional game.

