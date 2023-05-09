Steph Curry, Warriors Banking on Past 3-1 NBA Playoff Series Experience

Steph, Warriors banking on prior experience trailing 3-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors find themselves in familiar territory with a three-games-to-one series deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Golden State's 104-101 Game 4 loss to Los Angeles on Monday night at Chase Center, the Warriors find themselves on the brink of elimination once again, this time with a monumental hill to climb if they hope to advance to the Western Conference finals.

In speaking to reporters after the Warriors' loss Monday night, point guard Steph Curry was asked if Golden State will use its prior experience overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals as they embark on their improbable journey.

"You definitely use it as confidence we can figure this out," Curry said. "Obviously, you just focus on winning Game 5 and take it from there, you can't fast forward to the end. But we have a lot of confidence in our ability to take the good things from tonight and protect our home court. That's all we can do right now. Gotta maintain the positivity with how tough this was tonight. Long way to go."

Lakers center Anthony Davis, in speaking with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell on the court after Monday's game, explained what he expects to see from the Warriors as the series returns to Chase Center for Game 5 and why the Lakers cannot take their foot off the gas.

"We know what the environment is going to be," Davis said. "Their arena is loud, their crowd is going to be on their side down 3-1. Obviously, they're going to come out with a lot of pace, a lot of energy, lot of urgency and desperation. We gotta do the same thing to close it out, we know this team is dangerous, no matter on the road or at home. We got to make sure we come out with the right mindset to close it out.

"We've seen on the other side, them being up 3-1 and losing the series, but also, I don't know if guys remember, they were down 3-1 against OKC with [Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant] and end up winning that series. It's not over, it's not the first to three, it's the first to four and we've got to come out with the same mindset Wednesday."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward explained what Golden State did well in Game 4 that will be important in keeping the Warriors' playoff hopes alive and why he's expecting the series to go the distance.

"Continuing to keep D' Angelo [Russell] out of the series will be very important going into tomorrow's game and for the rest of this series, as we expect it to go seven," Green said. "And I'm not wavering from that until I no longer see that it's possible to go seven. Like I said I trust where we are, I trust who we are and I think that's what's most important in this situation. I trust who we are, I trust the dogs that I rolled in with. We gotta always trust that and know that in the toughest times, we're going to deliver. That's what we stand on, that's what we're about, that's what we've been about, that's not changing now."

The Warriors, with their backs against the wall, must win three straight games in order to stave off elimination. They've done it before and will look to lean on that experience yet again.

