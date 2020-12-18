Warriors

Jeremy Lin, Warriors Finalizing Contract for G League Spot: Report

By Drew Shiller

Report: Lin finalizing deal with Warriors' G League squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It sounds like Jeremy Lin and the Warriors are having a reunion.

Sports

year in review 40 mins ago

2020 Year in Review: Historic Moments, Highlights From the Bay Area Sports World

Raiders 14 hours ago

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Raiders Stand in AFC After OT Loss to Chargers

Kind of.

Lin, who was raised in Palo Alto, is finalizing a contract with Golden State, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. And the deal is contingent upon the 32-year-old receiving a letter of clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association.

But the main takeaway is that it's an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he will be waived and assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

This story will be updated soon.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAJeremy Lin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us