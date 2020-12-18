Jeremy Lin, Warriors Finalizing Contract for G League Spot: Report

Report: Lin finalizing deal with Warriors' G League squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It sounds like Jeremy Lin and the Warriors are having a reunion.

Kind of.

Lin, who was raised in Palo Alto, is finalizing a contract with Golden State, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. And the deal is contingent upon the 32-year-old receiving a letter of clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association.

But the main takeaway is that it's an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he will be waived and assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

