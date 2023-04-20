‘The Arizona Buckeyes': NFL Fans Roast Cardinals' New Uniforms

NFL Twitter roasts Cardinals' new uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager and head coach.

Now, they also have a new look.

The Cardinals showed off their new uniforms for the first time at an unveiling event on Thursday night.

The set features three uniforms: an all-red one for home games, an all-white one for road games and an all-black alternate.

The moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who was sporting the home uniform, liked his team's new threads.

Many NFL fans, however, weren't nearly as impressed.

Every one of their jerseys were better before https://t.co/vsQqDa3soN pic.twitter.com/5V9Q5B5EA1 — TheFakeStaleyDaBear 🐻⬇️ 🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@bear_staley) April 21, 2023

The Cardinals have such an awesome color scheme. It should not be hard to not have terrible uniforms.



Somehow, they did it. https://t.co/cOPsc93MPO — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 21, 2023

the rest of the USFL is on notice https://t.co/lxlQTxSJIc — Mike (@85mf) April 21, 2023

THE Ohio State practice uniforms https://t.co/BtmEDtF8H4 — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) April 21, 2023

Oh yeah get Budda Baker the hell out of there ASAP! https://t.co/Ock2pctufE — Conor Myles (@SnipeMyles) April 21, 2023

Alright funny joke



Where are the real unis https://t.co/uWhSgr6eOy — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) April 21, 2023

The Arizona Buckeyes https://t.co/JYrvMlHv6J — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) April 21, 2023

took bad jerseys and made them worse

respect https://t.co/SRJN8kcVQA — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) April 21, 2023

I can’t even wear the black or white jersey because people wouldn’t even know what team it is. https://t.co/Q4AFcNlYKx — Shadrick (@Big_Shad11) April 21, 2023

“Make it Ohio State but we don’t have the license” pic.twitter.com/Noq1TOpSCo — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 21, 2023

The Ohio State comparisons are tough to ignore.

But maybe the uniforms will win more people over once the Cards are rocking them out on the field.