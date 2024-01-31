Who are the NFL's most famous father-son duos? McCaffreys seeking history

Plenty of history is on the line when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Super Bowl LVIII.

But one achievement up for grabs is more personal.

When 49ers star Christian McCaffrey takes the field, he can join his father, Ed, as just the second father-son duo to win a Super Bowl for the same franchise.

Ed McCaffrey was a member of the Niners Super Bowl 29 team. Can CMC follow in dad’s footsteps? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hzLd8xeHwd — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) January 30, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ed did so in 1995 when San Francisco beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. The only other duo to do it is Steve and Zak DeOssie, who both won the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the New York Giants.

Steve, the father and a linebacker, won Super Bowl XXV in 1991 while Zak, a long snapper, won the infamous Super Bowl XLII in 2008 that ended the New England Patriots' near-perfect record.

But while the DeOssies, respectably, might not be remembered as one of the great father-son duos, the McCaffreys are in the conversation. Let's look at some of the NFL's best father-son combinations, in no particular order:

The Mannings: Archie, Peyton, Eli

This triumvirate needs no introduction. Archie was the No. 2 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1971, and he went on to play 14 seasons with two Pro Bowl nods.

Peyton entered the league in 1998 as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts and he won two Super Bowls (14 Pro Bowl nods) -- one with Indianapolis and the other with the Denver Broncos -- before hanging up his cleats in 2015.

Eli was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chargers in 2004 but spent his entire tenure with the Giants. Like Peyton, he also went on to win two Super Bowls in his career, both against the Patriots.

There could be a fourth NFL Manning in the future, as 18-year-old Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, currently is with the Texas Longhorns.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Professional football player Eli Manning, professional football player Peyton Manning, and former professional football player Archie Manning attend the 2nd Annual NFL Honors at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on February 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Matthews: Clay Jr., Clay III, Casey

Clay Matthews Jr. played 19 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons and ended his run as a top-10 tackler in league history.

Matthews III was a first-round pick in 2009 by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for 10 seasons and developed into a fearsome pass rusher. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XLV.

There's also Casey Matthews, a 2011 fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles who played four seasons with the team.

The Longs: Howie, Chris, Kyle

Howie Long is one of the legends of the game after being a 1981 second-round pick by the Raiders. He won Super Bowl XVIII with the team, along with having a spot in the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and eight Pro Bowls to his name.

One of his sons, Chris, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Rams in 2008. Another defensive end, he went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Patriots and Eagles in 2017 and 2018.

The younger son, Kyle, was the No. 20 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2013, where he stayed until 2019. The offensive lineman earned three Pro Bowl nods and was named as one of the 100 greatest Bears of all time.

ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 24: Chris Long #91 of the St. Louis Rams waits for the Chicago Bears huddle to break at the Edward Jones Dome on November 24, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

The McCaffreys: Ed, Christian, Max

Ed was a third-round pick in 1991 by the Giants, but his successes came with two other franchises. He won Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers, as aforementioned, as well as Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with Denver. He earned a Pro Bowl spot in 1998.

Christian was the No. 8 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. A three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, "CMC" was the 2023 rushing-yard leader and is a key reason for San Francisco's success.

There's also Max, a wideout who went undrafted in 2016. He has signed for six different teams -- including the 49ers -- but only has one catch for four yards in his career, which came with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

The Jordans: Steve, Cameron

Steve Jordan may have been a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 1982, but he went on to have a highly successful career until retiring with the team in 1994. A tight end, Steve made six straight Pro Bowls from 1986 to 1991, is in the team's ring of honor and was named one of their 50 greatest players of all time.

His son, Cameron, was the No. 24 overall pick by New Orleans in 2011, where he still is to this day. The defensive end has been named to eight Pro Bowls and the 2010 All-Decade Team.

Steve Jordan knows a football prospect when he sees one! That’s why he MADE his son Cameron (@camjordan94) give the sport a go. Good call, he’s got nearly 100 sacks in the NFL!



Apple: https://t.co/IE9FFHkF7f

Spotify: https://t.co/qRKTzqukrJ pic.twitter.com/NWCCv6fGnv — Michael Robinson (@RealMikeRob) September 10, 2021

The Samuels: Asante, Asante Jr.

Not many cornerbacks had the aura of Asante Samuel when teams threw his way. A fourth-round pick by New England in 2003, Asante went on to win Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX with the Patriots and also had stints with the Eagles and Falcons before hanging his cleats in 2013. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and led the league in interceptions twice.

Samuel Jr. entered the league as a second-round pick in 2021 by the Chargers. He had three first-half interceptions in the 2022 wild card round versus Jacksonville and is continuing to develop at age 24.

The Bosas: John, Joey, Nick

A family of defensive ends, John started the trend as a first-round pick in 1987 by the Miami Dolphins. He only played until 1989 and logged seven sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Joey, an Ohio State product, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Chargers in 2016, where he still is to this day. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick, also a Buckeye, was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 by the 49ers, where he also currently stars. Nick played a vital role in helping the team reach the Super Bowl in his first season. He's since been named a Pro Bowler four times and is also a former Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

The Bosas are the third family to have three members picked in the first round of the NFL draft, joining the aforementioned Mannings and Matthews.

San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa said it would be a dream to play in the NFL together pic.twitter.com/10NtO3nYnU — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 30, 2023

The Surtains: Patrick, Patrick Jr.

Moving over to cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain was a second-round pick by Miami in 1998. He played with the Dolphins until 2004 and the Kansas City Chiefs until 2008, earning three Pro Bowl nods and a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2002. He's now the defensive backs coach at Florida State.

Surtain Jr. was the No. 9 overall pick by the Broncos in 2021, and he's quickly solidified himself as one of the best in the business. The Alabama product has two Pro Bowls to his name and was a first-team All-Pro player in 2022.

The Ryans: Buddy, Rob, Rex

Transitioning to some coaches, the late Buddy Ryan won two Super Bowls -- III and XX -- as an assistant coach. His reputation grew thanks to stints with the Vikings and Bears before the Eagles picked him up to be head coach for four years.

Buddy had fraternal twins in Rob and Rex. Rob won two Supers Bowls (XXXVI and XXXVIII) as a linebackers coach with New England. He's currently a senior defensive assistant with the Raiders.

Rex was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line coach when they won Super Bowl XXXV. His last NFL role was as head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, and he now serves as an analyst on ESPN.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan of the New Orleans Saints and Head Coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets flank their father, former Head Coach Buddy Ryan, before the New Orleans Saints vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

The Shanahans: Mike, Kyle

Mike Shanahan started coaching in 1975 with Oklahoma, where he was an offensive assistant. He went on to win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII as the Broncos head coach, with another years earlier as an assistant with the 49ers.

His son, Kyle, started as a graduate assistant at UCLA and currently is the 49ers head coach, where he's guided them to four NFC title games in five seasons, winning two. In 2008, he became the youngest coordinator in the NFL at 28 when the Houston Texans promoted him to lead the offense. The "Kyle Shanahan tree" is also becoming more prominent across the league, as teams have either hired or want to hire a coach who came under the 49ers' main man.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with his father, Mike Shanahan, after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Honorable mentions

Not to forget, these names might also be familiar:

The Hasselbecks: Don, Matt and Tim. Don was a tight end for the Patriots, Raiders, Vikings and Giants, while Matt and Tim, the two sons, were both solid quarterbacks throughout their respective years.

The Lucks: Oliver and Andrew. Oliver was a quarterback for the Houston Oilers for five seasons, while Andrew was the No. 1 overall pick by the Colts in 2012 and played for seven seasons before a sudden retirement.

The Belichicks: Bill and Stephen. One of the best head coaches of all time in any sport, Bill won six Super Bowls with New England from 2000 to 2023. His son, Stephen, was part of three Super Bowl staffs as an assistant coach for various positions.

The Lotts: Ronnie and Ryan. Ronnie is widely regarded as the best safety in NFL history after winning four Super Bowls, along with countless other accolades, as a 49er in the 1980s. His son, Ryan Nece, played linebacker and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.