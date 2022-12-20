Phoenix Suns

Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and is worth an estimated $5.1 billion

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner.

Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Current owner Robert Sarver purchased the Suns for just over $400 million in 2004. In September, he announced that he planned to sell his portions of the Suns and Mercury. The NBA had handed Sarver a one-year suspension and $10 million fine following an investigation into claims of a hostile workplace environment.

Ishbia previously showed interest in purchasing an NFL franchise. He bid on the Denver Broncos, who sold for a record $4.65 billion in June, and announced he was pursuing the Washington Commanders in November.

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. He has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. At 42 years old, Ishbia would become the NBA’s youngest principal owner.

Sports

Sharks 19 hours ago

NHL Suspends Tomas Hertl Two Games for High-Sticking Flames' Elias Lindholm

Levi's Stadium 17 hours ago

Levi's Stadium Prepares to Host Games for 2026 World Cup

As for Ishbia’s connection to basketball, he played at Michigan State from 1999 to 2002 and won a national championship in 2000. 

Sportico estimated in December 2021 that the Suns had a franchise valuation of $1.92 billion.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Phoenix SunsNBAPhoenix Mercury
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us