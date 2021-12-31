Reports: Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their starting quarterback for their most important game of the season.

Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

The Vikings officially placed Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

This will mark just the second game that Cousins has missed since joining the Vikings in 2018. Cousins, who is unvaccinated, self-reported symptoms before testing positive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter are the remaining quarterbacks for the Vikings. Mannion was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and reportedly is expected to start on Sunday. Mannion started one game in place of Cousins back in 2019, while Mond and Sloter have never taken a snap in an NFL regular season game.

The Vikings enter Week 17 on the outside looking in on the NFL playoff picture. At 7-8 on the year, they are currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC with two other teams sharing the same record. Minnesota is a game back of both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers for the remaining wild spots in the conference.

Minnesota upset Green Bay back in Week 11 at home, but the team has gone 2-3 since that victory. Now, the Vikings need to pull off an upset at Lambeau Field with a backup quarterback to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive.