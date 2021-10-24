Steph Curry Has Perfect ‘Chasing Wins' Joke After Warriors' 3-0 Start

Steph has perfect 'chasing wins' joke after Warriors' 3-0 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Don't look now, but the Warriors are on pace to win all 82 games this season.

I mean, technically they are.

Golden State beat the Sacramento Kings 119-107 Sunday night at Golden 1 Center to improve to 3-0 on the season for first time since 2015.

In case you forgot what happened that year, the Warriors won 24-straight games to begin the season, setting a new record. They finished the season 73-9, the best single season record in the history of the NBA.

Last season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was famously quoted saying his team was not going to "chase wins," which caused quite a stir. Following Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on October 4 of this season, Kerr changed his mind and joked that the Warriors were now "chasing wins."

After a 3-0 start to the 2021-22 season, there is now evidence to support that claim, even if it is said with tongue in cheek.

Warriors' star Steph Curry got in on the joke.

Steph says the "chasing wins" comment is going to haunt Kerr for a long time 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWdijKn4o5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2021

"Chasing 82-0, alright?" Curry said while laughing.

Kerr's "chasing wins" comment from last season just doesn't seem to go away, and Steph doesn't believe it will anytime soon.

"That comment is going to haunt him for a long time," Curry said.

Watch out NBA, the Warriors win chasing is already underway.