This Is Indy: Ventimiglia Named Indy 500 Honorary Starter

Milo Ventimiglia
“This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Ventimiglia will wave the green flag and start the 105th running of the race. Ventimiglia plays family patriarch Jack Pearson on the show and is a three-time Emmy nominee for best actor.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

