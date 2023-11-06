social media

How to protect children from harmful effects of social media

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Social media allows our teens to connect and be creative, but they also can be addictive and hard on mental health. While lawmakers and platforms hash out proposed changes, some experts are offering tips on what parents can do to protect their kids.

Several measures to protect children from the various negative and harmful impacts of social media are snarled in court proceedings.

Meawhile, industry experts and academics are detailing the latest data about social media use and have plenty of safety and security tips to offer.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

