water conservation

Call for Water Conservation Continues Despite December's Record Rain

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

December's record rain has also charged up Bay Area's reservoirs, but it is still not enough for water managers to cancel their call for residents to conserve.

"Our reservoirs are looking very good," said Andrea Pook with the East Bay Municipal Utility District, or EBMUD.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

A year ago reservoir levels in the district were less than a quarter of capacity. On Thursday, reservoir levels reached 63% - up nearly 10% since last week.

Still, water officials said now is not the time relax and lift restrictions.

"We always want to prepare for the worst," Pook said. "So that's why we're asking our customers to continue to conserve."

California snowpack 5 hours ago

Water Content of California Snowpack Far Above Normal Levels

california drought 9 hours ago

Map: See How a Parade of Early Winter Storms Improved Drought Conditions in California

EBMUD said its call for all customers to cut water use by 10% will need to stay in place until there is a better sense of the snowpack this spring. Several EBMUD customers said continuing to conserve is a smart move.

"We just need to do a little bit more," Berkeley resident Alesia Bland said. "I think it's a good idea."

This article tagged under:

water conservationEBMUD
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us