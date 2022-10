The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Bay Area Sunday.

The advisory will go in effect Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 30s in some areas, and interior valleys could get some frost formation

Frost Advisory in effect from 11 PM tonight to 9 AM tomorrow. Temperatures will dip into the 30s as a cold airmass settles in with additional radiative cooling overnight. Interior valleys could get as low as 29F to 33F, which will result in frost formation. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fKopw8JB0N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2022

