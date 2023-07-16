NWS says hot weather too much for its radar Sunday

The weather got so hot in the Bay Area on Sunday, the National Weather Service had a hard time telling us exactly how hot it was.

The NWS said its KMUX radar was suffering from technical difficulties. The radar equipment on Mount Umunhum near San Jose had to be shut down for rest.

"The radar has been struggling due to hot weather, so it's taking a break," the agency tweeted, Sunday morning. "Our technicians are aware and working on a solution to the problem."

The NWS said it was able to turn the radar back on periodically Sunday.

The agency tweeted that "Our radar will continue to be down through tonight for preventative measures due to an air conditioning issue. No need to worry! We are monitoring the storms offshore via satellite and our neighboring radar KDAX."

The temperature peaked in San Jose at 91 Sunday. Though no so far away in Livermore, temperatures hit 102. Stockton hit 109, a record for July 16.