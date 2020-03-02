bay area weather

Wind Advisory Extended For North Bay, East Bay Hills

By Bay City News

A wind advisory will remain in effect for the North Bay and East Bay hills through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory was issued for most higher elevation areas of the Bay Area starting at 10 a.m. Sunday for the North Bay and East Bay hills through Monday morning, but has since been extended to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

North winds are expected to be 15-25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph and possibly higher locally, the National Weather Service said. Record dry fuels are expected to keep fire danger high and tree limbs and power lines may fall.

The advisory was also issued for the San Francisco peninsula coast, Santa Cruz Mountains and northern Monterey Bay from 4 a.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherBay Areawind advisoryhigher elevations
