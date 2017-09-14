At least one person died early Thursday in a collision involving two big rigs and a sedan on westbound Interstate 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at 4:10 a.m. just east of Eden Canyon Road near Castro Valley. The Alameda County Fire Department said three ambulances were sent to the scene where a vehicle was sandwiched between the two trucks.

Officials said a car driver rammed into a big rig, prompting the truck driver to slam his breaks. The second big rig’s driver was killed when his truck slammed into the other truck that had stopped abruptly.

The other two drivers are said to be OK, the CHP said.

At Least 1 Dead in Collision Involving Two Big Rigs and Car on I-580 Near Castro Valley

A single vehicle was involved in a two big rig crash in Castro Valley. Mike Inouye reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:24 a.m. because lanes 1, 2 and 3 were blocked.

Before 5:30 a.m., the CHP was allowing drivers off the Eden Canyon Road off-ramp so they could get back onto I-580 at the next on-ramp. Cars were moving in a slow-moving single file.

There is no estimated for reopening the closed lanes. Alternate routes are advised.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.