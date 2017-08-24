Police released this image of a suspect in an attempted sexual assault in El Cerrito on Tuesday morning. (Aug. 23, 2017)

El Cerrito police on Thursday identified the suspect in an attempted sexual assault of a female that occurred Tuesday morning.

An off-duty law enforcement officer from another agency saw images of the suspect on the television news and recognized the suspect, police said. He contacted the El Cerrito Police Department, and after further investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Mario Xavier Hills.

Hills' last known address is in San Francisco, police said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement. It is believed that Hills traveled to El Cerrito via BART, so BART riders are advised to remain cautious, police said.