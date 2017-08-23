James Damore, the engineer who was fired after criticizing Google’s diversity policy, hired civil rights lawyer and GOP official Harmeet Dhillon to represent him in his case against the tech company. (August 23, 2017)

Dhillon confirmed to Business Insider Wednesday she will be representing Damore. NBC Bay Area has reached out to Dhillon for comment.

Her firm has yet to file a lawsuit, but a blog post on Dhillon’s website says it’s looking to represent Google employees who claim to have been discriminated against for their political views. The firm is asking Google employees if they have been victim to the following:

Discriminated against at Google based on political views;

Been written up for “un-Googly conduct” for refusing to comply with the political orthodoxy at the company;

Retaliated against for complaining about employment discrimination at Google;

Defamed/slandered/smeared/blacklisted at Google for political views, or views about affirmative action at Google; or

Punished for blowing the whistle on illegal employment practices at Google?

According to an interview with Business Insider, Dhillon has already spoken to several Google employees with stories similar Damore’s.

Dhillon was recently in the national spotlight after delivering a Sikh prayer during the 2016 Republican National Convention and also serving as the vice chair of the California Republican party. She was also being considered as President Trump’s civil-rights attorney.

Damore was fired after and internal 10-page memo went viral, sparking controversy the tech company. The former Google employee criticized what he called a politically correct bias in the Google culture.

“People get offended because it goes against the left’s ideology,” Damore said on a conservative talk show on Youtube. “And they just think, ‘OK, it offends people therefore it’s wrong and therefore it’s an opinion.”

Google has yet to directly comment on Damore’s firing.