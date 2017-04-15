Thousands of people — and three inflatable, resplendent chickens with tufts of Trumpian-orange hair — flocked to San Francisco’s City Hall on Saturday to demand the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a demonstration synchronized with more than a dozen other protests across the country. Thom Jensen reports.

City hall started swarming with people shortly after 1 p.m. for what was collectively billed as the largest demonstration against Trump since the Women’s March in January. Scores of people waved around their own W-2 forms and chanted “Lock him up,” a re-appropriated version of his own campaign chant directed at Hillary Clinton.

Speakers and attendees criticized the president’s connections to Russia and the growing economic divide between the country’s rich and poor. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston and San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim all made brief speeches prior to the March beginning.

"Show us what you owe us Donald Trump...show us your tax returns." - @NancyPelosi, who also asks DT "why are you so chicken?" pic.twitter.com/OBMLD4eUf4

— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) April 15, 2017

After rallying for two hours, the protesters marched from city hall down along Market Street, blocking the entire roadwy and diverting traffic. They remained peaceful throughout the demonstration, a far cry from the street brawl happening just 15 miles East in Berkeley, where Trump supporters and Antifa met for their second face off in less than two months.

Families with kids gathered on the grassy lawn outside city hall for picnics. Carry Washington, of San Francisco, said she appreciated the peaceful atmosphere in San Francisco. It allowed protesting Trump to become a “family affair.”

“This is really about camaraderie and being united, showing that we haven’t forgotten and we’re not going away,” Washington, who brought her 11-year-old daughter along, said. “It’s to show his staff — Kellyanne (Conway) — that yes, the people do care that Trump releases his tax returns."

Thousands Flock to San Francisco Tax Day March

Conway, a senior Trump advisor, had said two days after the inauguration that Trump had no intention of releasing his taxes, telling news stations that people “don’t care” about the documents.

It should be noted that most people who came out were not under the delusion that marching would compel Trump to release his tax returns. Instead, they said it might convince someone else to leak them.

“Oh, no, not at all,” Jeff Garrison answered, when asked if he thought the protest would put pressure on Trump. “He’s never going to release them. The people have to do it, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

This story is being updated. Check back for more details about the San Francisco Tax March.