Heavy downpours in the South Bay late Tuesday caused flood waters to rise inside of a parking garage at Mineta San Jose International Airport.
The lower level of the Terminal A garage was covered with a few inches of water during the overnight hours, high enough to touch the undercarriage of a number of cars parked in the garage.
Crews were able to pump the water out, and the garage was back in use by 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to airport spokeperson Rosemary Barnes.
Flooding was also visible outside of the parking structure.
