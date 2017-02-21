Parking Garage Flooded at Mineta San Jose International Airport | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Isolated Morning Thunderstorms Possible
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Parking Garage Flooded at Mineta San Jose International Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Flood waters overwhelm the lower level of the Terminal A parking garage at Mineta San Jose International Airport. (Feb. 21, 2017)

    Heavy downpours in the South Bay late Tuesday caused flood waters to rise inside of a parking garage at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

    The lower level of the Terminal A garage was covered with a few inches of water during the overnight hours, high enough to touch the undercarriage of a number of cars parked in the garage.

    Crews were able to pump the water out, and the garage was back in use by 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to airport spokeperson Rosemary Barnes.

    Flooding was also visible outside of the parking structure.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices