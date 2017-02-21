Flood waters overwhelm the lower level of the Terminal A parking garage at Mineta San Jose International Airport. (Feb. 21, 2017)

Heavy downpours in the South Bay late Tuesday caused flood waters to rise inside of a parking garage at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The lower level of the Terminal A garage was covered with a few inches of water during the overnight hours, high enough to touch the undercarriage of a number of cars parked in the garage.

Crews were able to pump the water out, and the garage was back in use by 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to airport spokeperson Rosemary Barnes.

Flooding was also visible outside of the parking structure.