People cover seats at Oracle Arena with Golden State Warriors T-shirts ahead of the team's first playoff game of 2017. (April 15, 2017)

The time has come for a hungry Golden State Warriors squad.

One year after suffering a gut-wrenching loss in the NBA Finals, the Bay Area's basketball team is poised to make another run at the Larry O'Brien Trophy this go around.

The Warriors on Sunday will tip off their playoff schedule with a first round matchup against the visiting Portland Trailblazers. Game 1 is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m.

While the players prep for the action on the hardwood, busy folks spent Saturday draping all 19,596 seats at Oracle Arena with gold and blue T-shirts featuring the phrase "Defend Our Ground" on the front and "Strength in Numbers" on the back. That sea of gold and blue will come to life when "Dub Nation" fans take their seats Sunday afternoon.

Golden State, with its NBA-best 67-16 record, earned home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The team's first step toward raising the championship banner is to dispatch the Trail Blazers, a team they swept in four regular season meetings.

Portland may have just squeaked into the playoff picture, but it features the dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard, an Oakland native, and C.J. McCollum.