San Leandro Man Suspected of Mowing Down Girlfriend With Car, Killing Her | NBC Bay Area
San Leandro Man Suspected of Mowing Down Girlfriend With Car, Killing Her

By Rhea Mahbubani

    A San Leandro man is suspected of running over and killing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute late Wednesday, police say.

    Officers received multiple 911 calls around 11:50 p.m. about a pair arguing on the 400 block of Ruth Court. One person told police that the woman had been hit by a car.

    Responding officers attempted to help the woman, but found that she was trapped beneath the car, unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

    Evidence collected so far points to the woman's boyfriend mowing her down with a car.

    An ongoing investigation involves interviewing the man and witnesses, police said. However, they did not provide information on arrests, a motive or suspect information. 

    Check back for updates.

    Published 16 minutes ago
