Search Underway Near Big Sur For Missing Los Angeles Couple

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, left for Big Sur on Dec. 23. They were expected to return on Christmas Day, but didn't. The Los Angeles Police Department reported the couple missing Friday, after their families said they hadn't heard from them.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is conducting a search Saturday near Big Sur for a North Hollywood couple who went missing after traveling there last weekend, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials said rains were heavy last weekend in the Big Sur area and caused boulders to fall on roads in several places.

Gonzalez is described as having blond hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs, according to police.

Fernandez has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 160 lbs. He was driving a 2002 4-door Tan Honda Civic with a California license plate No. 5VUD925, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Palmer at (231) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.