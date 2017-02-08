On Tuesday, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank offered some praise for Donald Trump.

“To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country," Plank declared. "People can really grab that opportunity."

On Wednesday, Steph Curry responded.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group. "If you remove the 'et'" from asset.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," Curry explained. "Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know.

"That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

On Wednesday morning, Under Armour released the following statement:

"We engage in policy, not politics. We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.

"We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team, and our community.

"We have always been committed to developing innovative ways to support and invest in American jobs and manufacturing. For years, Under Armour has had a long-term strategy for domestic manufacturing and we recently launched our first women’s collection made in our hometown of Baltimore, MD."