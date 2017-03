Sacramento police on the scene of a quadruple homicide that led to a suspect being detained in San Francisco. (March 23, 2017)

A suspect was detained in San Francisco on Thursday in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in Sacramento, police said.

Sacramento police tweeted just after 10 a.m. that a homicide investigation was underway on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue in San Francisco.

Police said four bodies were found in the house, but did not provide any further details, including the suspect's connection to San Francisco or the deaths.

Check back for updates.