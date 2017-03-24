Warm Springs BART Station to Be Unveiled

It has been over seven years since BART broke ground on the $890 million Warm Springs station in Fremont. With a glass rotunda out front and open air design throughout, the station has a very distinct look compared to other BART stations. Bob Redell reports.

It's a day Bay Area commuters have been waiting on for years: the Warm Springs BART station will be unveiled Friday.

The new station adds another 5.4 miles to the BART system. This is the first time the Fremont line has been extended since Bart began service in 1972.

The new station adds another 5.4 miles to the BART system. This is the first time the Fremont line has been extended since Bart began service in 1972.

Anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people are expected to use this station on a typical weekday, officials say.

The Warm Springs station offers more than 2,000 parking spots, including 42 electric car charging stations and connections to AC transit and VTA bus lines.

When service starts Saturday, the train schedule on the Fremont-Daly City and Fremont-Richmond lines will be altered by a few minutes to accommodate the new station.

Warm Springs was supposed to open for service in 2014, but that date got pushed back for a number of reasons. At one point, BART officials reported a problem with the electrical power and then they also struggled with getting the new train control software to sync with BART’s older, main control network.

BART is supposed to extend another 10 miles south to San Jose, but that construction is on hold. The $1.5 billion set aside for BART and VTA was cut from President Donald Trump’s recently released budget.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo says that he plans to try and convince members of Congress to reinstate that money by reminding them that many components of the BART system are manufactured in their districts.