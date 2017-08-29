While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

A crew of Louisiana natives who call themselves the Cajun Navy have flowed into the Houston area beginning Saturday to rescue Texans trapped by rising floodwaters from the devastating Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey, NBC News reported.

The volunteers, experienced in rescues since the group formed amid Hurricane Katrina, brought in fishing boats, jon boats, row boats, airboats, canoes and kayaks.

"We don't wait for help. We've been there before," said Clyde Cain, 54, one of the Cajun Navy's founders. "If we weren't out here doing this, then there might not be any other rescue units. I mean, we do it because it's what we're supposed to do — we're supposed to help our neighbors."

An administrator on a walkie-talkie app directed the boats to people who needed help. But not everyone who they came upon was convinced they needed rescuing.