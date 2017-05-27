Newark Terminal Evacuated Due to Suspicious Device: Police

A terminal in Newark airport was being evacuated Saturday after authorities found a pressure cooker, Port Authority police said.

The suspicious package was discovered at level 3 of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport according to police.

The Port Authority Police tweeted: "#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad."

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that it was found in an area before passengers are screened. Someone reported a brown shopping bag had been left next to a large garbage can, the sources said.

A Port Authority police officer looked into the bag and saw that it "looked like a pressure cooker," the source said.



K9 units, emergency service units, detectives and the Elizabeth Fire Department were at the scene, police said. The Essex County bomb squad was also responding.

The terminal was evacuated at about 5 p.m. on the first day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.