Newark Terminal Evacuated Due to Suspicious Device: Police | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Music Legend Gregg Allman Dies
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Newark Terminal Evacuated Due to Suspicious Device: Police

By Pei-Sze Cheng

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    A file photo of Newark airport.

    A terminal in Newark airport was being evacuated Saturday after authorities found a pressure cooker, Port Authority police said. 

    The suspicious package was discovered at level 3 of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport according to police. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 NY

    The Port Authority Police tweeted: "#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad."

    Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that it was found in an area before passengers are screened. Someone reported a brown shopping bag had been left next to a large garbage can, the sources said. 

    A Port Authority police officer looked into the bag and saw that it "looked like a pressure cooker," the source said. 

    K9 units, emergency service units, detectives and the Elizabeth Fire Department were at the scene, police said. The Essex County bomb squad was also responding. 

    The terminal was evacuated at about 5 p.m. on the first day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

    Published 3 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices