Md. Man Confesses to Stabbing, Killing Sister, Cousins: Police

Police in Maryland said a man confessed to the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and his two young cousins while they were lying in bed.

Antonio Shareek Williams, 25, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of the three girls in Prince George’s County. Police said their bodies were discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday in a home in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, Maryland.

Investigators said Williams was left in the home by his mother to watch over Nadiara Janae Withers, 6, who police described as his sister, Ariana Elizabeth DeCree, 9, and Ajayah Royale DeCree, 6, his two cousins.

The DeCree sisters are from in Newark, New Jersey, who were in Clinton and visiting for the summer. They are the daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin, police said.



When the mother, Andrena Kelley, returned home from work early Friday morning, she discovered the girls in their beds, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found a 2-year-old girl, who was unharmed, in the home when they arrived. She was another sister of the suspect.

Investigators said Williams was arrested and later provided a full confession of how he stabbed and killed the three girls while the kids were sharing a bed. They said he did not provide a reason for the attack.

Williams is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Police said they had no word about a lawyer for him.