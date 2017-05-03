2 Dead at Texas College, Including Likely Suspect: Police

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger or NBC 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Following reports of an active shooter on the campus of a North Texas community college, the bodies of two people have been found in what police say is likely a murder-suicide.

Irving police said they are no longer looking for a suspect. Further details about the victim and shooter have not been confirmed.

In a tweet, Irving police said there appears to be no continuing threat but that they will continue to search the campus.

School officials said all North Lake College campuses will be closed for the remainder of the day. Irving police asked that people stay away from the Irving campus while investigation continues.

Shots Fired

North Lake College police confirmed shots were fired at North Lake's Irving campus, at 5001 North MacArthur Boulevard, at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Dani, a student at the school, told NBC 5 over the telephone that she had just arrived at the school and was walking down the stairs near the art gallery when she heard three loud pops.

"It sounded just like gunshots," Dani said. "We heard the first one and thought somebody dropped something ... but then it just kept going and everybody just started running."

"The only thing that went through my mind was just to run," Dani said.



Dennis Holmes, who is part of the faculty at the college and a freelance photographer with NBC 5, was on campus when the active shooter was reported. Holmes told NBC 5 he was been locked down in a professor's office and was told by school officials to barricade the doors.

Despite the lockdown, a large number of students were seen frantically running from multiple buildings on the campus toward parking lots.

DART has stopped Orange Line service at the North Lake College Station. Two nearby Irving ISD schools, MacArthur High School and Singley Academy are on lockout -- meaning classes are on a normal schedule but no one is able to leave or enter the school.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.