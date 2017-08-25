Sebastian Gorka Is Out as Trump Aide

Sebastian Gorka, a combative adviser to President Donald Trump and harsh critic of Islam, is the latest aide to leave his White House post.

Whether Gorka resigned or was fired is unclear, NBC News reported. One White House official said he resigned, and another said Gorka did not resign but confirmed he no longer works at the White House.



According to a report from The Federalist citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, the national security and counterterrorism expert expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration in a letter.

"[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House," Gorka wrote. "As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People's House."



A deputy assistant to the president, he was hired as a counterterrorism adviser and appeared regularly on television to defend Trump. In the White House, he was aligned with Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist who was pushed out on Aug. 18, and Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser. Gorka was once an editor for Breitbart News, which Bannon ran.

Among the controversies that have followed him is whether he is a member of a Hungarian Nazi-linked group Vitezi Rend. Born in Britain to Hungarian parents, Gorka has repeatedly denied he is a member but wore the group’s medal to Trump’s inaugural ball. He said the medal was his father’s.