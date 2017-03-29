Man Saves Bear’s Life in Oregon

A bear cub was just moments away from dying in the Oregon wilderness when a man happened to find it and save its life. Corey Hancock was walking along the Santiam River Monday night when he spotted the black bear just off Elkhorn Trail. Hancock said the cub looked dead and was laying on its back with its paws out. He waited for the bear’s mother, but when she didn't return, Hancock scooped up the animal and took it to a wildlife center. Doctors say the cub was hypothermic, dehydrated and small for its age. The bear, since named Elkhorn, is doing better now. After being under human care, the bear will either go to a rehab center or get released back into the wild. The cub may also end up in a zoo for the rest of its life.