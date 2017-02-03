Nestle Introduces Chocolate Sushi in Tokyo

Nestle is challenging the definition of sushi. It has unveiled "chocolate sushi" in a bid to attract more shoppers to its premium KitKat store in Tokyo. The three-piece set includes what could be seen as tuna, sea urchin and omelette sushis. Sushis are actually raspberry, mascarpone cheese, and pumpkin pudding KitKats atop sugar-coated puffed rice. The savory version of sushi they are accompanied with wasabi. Nestle Japan's manager said they're a fun variation of the usual chocolate bars.