Gov. Newsom joins April snow survey; snowpack is above normal

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday joined the Department of Water Resources for its April snow survey, the final one of the season, which showed the Sierra snowpack above normal.

The snowpack in the northern Sierra Nevada was measured at 119% while the Central region was at 102% and the southern region at 94%.

The April survey is considered the most important one of the year as it is typically the peak of the snowpack.

The snowpack provides one-third of the state's water supply, according to water officials.