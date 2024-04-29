Making It in the Bay

Median price of Bay Area home up more than 15% from a year ago

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New data shows the median price of a home in the Bay Area is up significantly from a year ago.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in the Bay Area was approaching $1.4 million in March, up 15.5% from the same time a year ago.

With home prices continuing to rise, experts say renting is becoming more attractive. Financial website Bankrate confirms that renting is now cheaper than buying in the country's 50 largest metro areas.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the Bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us