Median price of Bay Area home up more than 15% from a year ago

New data shows the median price of a home in the Bay Area is up significantly from a year ago.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in the Bay Area was approaching $1.4 million in March, up 15.5% from the same time a year ago.

With home prices continuing to rise, experts say renting is becoming more attractive. Financial website Bankrate confirms that renting is now cheaper than buying in the country's 50 largest metro areas.

