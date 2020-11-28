CDFW

Over $10 Million Granted to Preserve Salmon in California

By Bay City News

stream-generic-creek-San-Diego-County-water
NBC 7

Over $10 million in grants was awarded to 27 projects dedicated to benefiting the state's salmon habitats, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week.

The grants, amounting to $10.7 million, were awarded through the agency's Fisheries Restoration Grant Program for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitats, and to reverse the declines of Pacific salmon and steelhead throughout California and surrounding states.

In response to the 2020 Fisheries Habitat Restoration Grant Solicitation, CDFW received 80 proposals requesting more than $40.6 million in funding. Following a rigorous technical review, 27 projects were selected to receive the funding, officials said in a release on Tuesday.

California

california curfew Nov 23

First Weekend of Curfew Underway in Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov 23

Newsom, Family in Isolation After Exposure to CHP Officer Who Tested Positive for COVID

The 27 approved projects will further state and federal fisheries recovery plans, including removing barriers to fish migration, restoring riparian habitat, monitoring of listed populations, and creating a more resilient and sustainably managed water resources system that can better withstand drought conditions.

"The ongoing momentum to restore California's habitat for these historic species hasn't stopped as we face a global pandemic and devastating wildfires," CDFW director Charlton Bonham said.

This article tagged under:

CDFWCalifornia Department of Fish and WildlifeFisheries Restoration grant program
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us